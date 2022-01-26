CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NYSE MDC opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

