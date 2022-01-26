CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,530 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 172,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 66.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,592,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 58,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 178,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.