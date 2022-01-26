CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 54.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 143,202 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IBRX opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

