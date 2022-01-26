CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $101,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $119,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

