CIBC Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.43.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.35. 324,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,527. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 85.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.76. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.