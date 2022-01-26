CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.32

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.67. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 21,655 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCT. B. Riley assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc acquired 180,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

