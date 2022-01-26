CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.67. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 21,655 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -19.11%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.