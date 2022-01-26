Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

