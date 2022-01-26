Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,837,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $236.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

