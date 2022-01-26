Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 125.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $766.04.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $564.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $636.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $560.72 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

