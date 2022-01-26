Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,675 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. 292,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,764,656. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

