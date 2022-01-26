Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,835 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $51.97. 527,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041,221. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

