Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 87,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

