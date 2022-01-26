Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $29,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $61,258,842 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

