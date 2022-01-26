Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.66 on Monday. Okta has a 52-week low of $172.53 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

