City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61. City has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in City by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in City by 18.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

