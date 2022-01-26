CNA Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Holley during the second quarter worth about $660,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holley alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Holley stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley Inc has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holley Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.