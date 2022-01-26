CNA Financial Corp Has $562,000 Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.