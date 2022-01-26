CNA Financial Corp Sells 4,530 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after buying an additional 600,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after buying an additional 307,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621 over the last 90 days.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.