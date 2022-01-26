CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

CNHI opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

