CNX Resources (CNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNX Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of CNX Resources worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

