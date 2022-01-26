Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.66

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$95.66 and last traded at C$95.93, with a volume of 66141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.569999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

