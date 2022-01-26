Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $507,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $196,034,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,945. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

