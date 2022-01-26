Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Kismet Acquisition Three stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.