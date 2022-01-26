Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,380,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,897,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,121,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 41.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 425,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 125,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $12,302,000.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MAQC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 17,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,281. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.