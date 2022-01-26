Cohanzick Management LLC Buys 15,671 Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of COVA Acquisition worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COVA. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,305,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

COVA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

