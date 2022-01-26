Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

