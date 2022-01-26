Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 4,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 163,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $626.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 85.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,237 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

