Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%.
CLBK stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.37.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
