Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%.

CLBK stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

