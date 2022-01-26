Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matching in one. Its fourth quarter 2021 results reflect higher fee income, rise in loans and lower rates. Solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income are likely to help in aiding its revenues. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on margins and the top line in the near term. A steady rise in operating expenses is expected to hurt the bottom line. Its exposure to risky loan portfolios remains near-term concern. Nonetheless, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through its efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.13.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

