Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.94 ($7.89).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €7.42 ($8.44) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 52-week high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.13.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

