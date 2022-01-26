Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to €9.10 at Morgan Stanley

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRZBY. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

