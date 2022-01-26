Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to €9.10 at Morgan Stanley

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CRZBY. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.96.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
