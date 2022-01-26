Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 873 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

