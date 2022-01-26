Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $237,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

