Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 36,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,910,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 168.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 548,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

