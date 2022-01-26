Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

