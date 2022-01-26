Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

