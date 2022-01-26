Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.25 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

