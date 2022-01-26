Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $68.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,040. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $56.99 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

