Comparing China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) & Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Construction Bank and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 24.79% 12.65% 1.04% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Construction Bank and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Construction Bank and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $161.10 billion 1.18 $39.28 billion $3.60 4.24 Dongfeng Motor Group $15.65 billion 0.48 $1.56 billion N/A N/A

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 14,741 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

