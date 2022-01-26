Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by 38.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.