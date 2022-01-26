Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by 38.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
CAG opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09.
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
