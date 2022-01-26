Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $202.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average of $172.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,750 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $455,853,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $291,034,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

