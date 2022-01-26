Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $60.61. 6,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,125,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after buying an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

