Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

