Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

RRGB opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

