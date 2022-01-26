Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.72.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

