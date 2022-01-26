Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $321.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.