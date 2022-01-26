Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,268 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

