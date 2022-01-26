Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,191 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE LOMA opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $679.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.