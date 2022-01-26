ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.